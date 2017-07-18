Bulgarian Customs Officers Found Currency and Gold for BGN 900 000

Crime | July 18, 2017, Tuesday // 11:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Customs Officers Found Currency and Gold for BGN 900 000 customs.bg

Currency and gold with a BGN equivalent of over BGN 900 000 have been seized by customs officers at Kalotina border checkpoint in four different cases from the last few days. This was announced by the press office of the Customs Agency, quoted by bTV.

50 000 unreported euros have been detained by customs officials from Kalotina when checking a Turkish-registered car. A total of EUR 43,400 were found in the car’s coupe and the driver had a further EUR 6,600.

The driver of the car has entered into an agreement with the authorities and has been sentenced to five months' imprisonment, postponed by a 3- year probation period.

The stolen currency has been withdrawn for the benefit of the state.

In two other cases customs officers seized EUR 181,750 and EUR 200,950 respectively from two passengers - Z.B. аnd O.E, with dual citizenship - Turkish and Belgian.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: currency, gold, Bulgarian Customs Agency, customs officers
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria