Bulgarian Customs Officers Found Currency and Gold for BGN 900 000

Currency and gold with a BGN equivalent of over BGN 900 000 have been seized by customs officers at Kalotina border checkpoint in four different cases from the last few days. This was announced by the press office of the Customs Agency, quoted by bTV.

50 000 unreported euros have been detained by customs officials from Kalotina when checking a Turkish-registered car. A total of EUR 43,400 were found in the car’s coupe and the driver had a further EUR 6,600.

The driver of the car has entered into an agreement with the authorities and has been sentenced to five months' imprisonment, postponed by a 3- year probation period.

The stolen currency has been withdrawn for the benefit of the state.

In two other cases customs officers seized EUR 181,750 and EUR 200,950 respectively from two passengers - Z.B. аnd O.E, with dual citizenship - Turkish and Belgian.