Football Legend Francesco Totti Confirms Retirement

Francesco Totti's has put an end to the intrigue about his future. Totti put an end to his career as a Roma player on May 28, and since then there were speculations whether he will continue playing in another club or will devote himself to a new challenges. A player who has never played for a club other than Roma apparently has chosen to remain loyal to the "wolves" and today announced that he is finally stopping with football.

"The first part of my career - that of a football player - is already over, and now I have the second, equally important and I hope to be as successful as on the pitch," said Totti in an interview published on the official site Roma.

"I have to think carefully about the exact position that will be appropriate and interesting for me, I want to play a significant role," said Totti, who has already held talks about his future with President Jamie Palota, Sporting Director Monci and Coach Eusebio di Francesco.