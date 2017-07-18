The Polish President Supports a Law About the Destruction of Totalitarian Monuments

July 18, 2017
Polish President Andrzej Duda approves amendments to the law banning the propaganda of communism or another totalitarian system. This means the destruction of Soviet-era monuments, including those in honor of the Red Army and was announced by the presidential press service in Poland.

The country's government approved amendments to the law on June 22. They say that monuments and other objects "can not pay tribute to the memory of individuals, organizations, events or dates that symbolize communism or another totalitarian system." The amendments do not apply to monuments located in cemeteries, but only to those that are exposed to the broad public view and demonstrate communism - such as works of art and sculptures entered in the relevant registers.

In Poland, at least 469 such sites are counted, about 250 of which are dedicated to the Red Army. The initiative was initiated by the Polish Institute for National Memory.

