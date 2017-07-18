Policemen are Protesting Again

The union federation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs starts a series of regional protests, and the beginning will be on Tuesday in Sofia. Protest actions by police officers for higher pay continue after the big rally in the capital on July 5.

After that, the Parliament passed amendments to the Law of the Ministry of Internal Affairs with which the police officers, who had the right to uniforms but did not receive them, would receive the money equivalent for them.

However, law enforcement officials continue with a series of protests. The first will be today at 18.30 in front of the temple "St.Sedmochislenitsi", followed by regional protests in Varna on July 20, in Dobrich on July 25 and in Gotse Delchev on July 27. Protests will continue in Burgas, Blagoevgrad, Pernik and others cities as they insist on higher salaries.