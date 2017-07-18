Almost 40 000 were Evacuated Due to Enormous Forest Fire in Canada

A huge forest fire has caused the evacuation of over 37,000 people in Canada. Authorities fail to cope with the needs of people staying in concert halls and gymnasiums, local media write.

According to firefighters, the fire may be raging for weeks. This means that tens of thousands of evacuees will need food, water, medicines and medical care. The evacuation camps coordinators said that no one has been denied shelter yet, but their resources are running out.

160 separate fires burn about 200 miles north of Vancouver. Over 15 of them directly threaten homes and outbuildings.