1/3 of Bavarians want Independence from Germany

Almost one third of the Bavarians want independence for their province from Germany. This shows a study by the YouGov agency commissioned by Bild's multi-faceted newspaper, Dnevnik reports.

The survey shows that 32 per cent of respondents have declared independence in Bavaria. In none of the 16 federal provinces of Germany there is such a high proportion of residents who want to be separated from the republic, according to the results of the poll conducted in all areas of the country.

Constitutionally, no province can be separated on its own. The decision was passed by the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe following a complaint filed by the Freedom for Bavaria Initiative, which called for a referendum on leaving the federal republic.