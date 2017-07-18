One of the Tunnels on Trakia Highway is Being Closed

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 18, 2017, Tuesday // 10:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: One of the Tunnels on Trakia Highway is Being Closed

Closure of one of the the tunnels on the Trakia highway but it will be only in one direction. From 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Trayanovi Vrata's traffic will take place in the Sofia tube. The reason is that in the other - for Plovdiv, the passage will be limited due to an emergency repair of the lighting, reported the Road Infrastructure Agency.

From there, they warn that drivers need to drive carefully and comply with road signaling. Given the holiday season and the widespread movement of workers from the Western European countries to Turkey, the movement is expected to be laden. iNews.bg

