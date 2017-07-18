Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Burgas Airport
Passenger plane was forced to make emergency landing at the airport in Burgas and then left the track, writes 24 hours Newspaper, quoted by bTV.
According to initial data, charter A320 took off on time from Prague Airport.
Passengers have been evacuated.
‘’The incident was not serious’’, the airport said.
There is no injured passengers and crew.
