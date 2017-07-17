CEZ Distribution Bulgaria to Invest EUR 765,000 in Grid Upgrades in July
CEZ Distribution Bulgaria, a unit of Czech power utility group CEZ, said on Monday it intends to invest BGN 1.5 million (EUR 765,000) in electricity grid upgrades in July, according to SeeNews.
The company is launching 43 projects this month, with the largest one worth BGN 1.0 million to be implemented in Troyan municipality, CEZ Distribution said in a statement.
The power distributor plans to invest BGN 130 million in the modernisation of the electricity grid in western Bulgaria in 2017.
Shares of CEZ Distribution Bulgaria were not traded as of 13:30 CET on Monday on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange. The company shares were last traded on Friday when they closed flat at BGN 239 .
