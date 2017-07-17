Jay Leno Raced a 3D Printed Car Through the Streets of L.A.!

The famous showman and TV star is well known for being a big car lover. In an episode of the TV series Jay Leno's Garage he hosts Kevin Czinger, who shows his 700 horsepower “most 3D printed” car ever made - Blade. One single episode of the show - a huge step for the 3D printing in automotive industry.

Czinger is founder and CEO of Divergent 3D - a US 3D printing company founded in 2015. He is the mastermind behind Blade - a super car with a 3D printed chassis. Going into details, the chassis is formed from aluminum 3D printed joints and tubes of carbon. Blade can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds.



But Kevin Czinger wants to do more: he aims to completely change the automotive industry. As the price of 3D printing becomes more accessible, more companies are investing in the technology. Czinger thinks that we are very near to the end of the traditional production and that soon so-called "microfactories" all over the world rapidly produce or repair cars, drastically reducing the costs and preserving the environment.

It is not the first time that Jay Leno has shown interest for 3D printing. He has used this advanced technology before to create spare parts for some of the oldest car in his famous Garage which are no longer in production. The original part was scanned, a digital 3D model was created ,and after that a new part was 3D printed – ready for use.

Now Leno went a step further and took the 3D printed supercar for a spin. Looking at his face, it is obvious: driving Blade is a lot of fun and we will be seeing more of it in the future.

Take another look into the future of car-making.



