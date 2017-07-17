Bulgarian Defender Hristov Joins Fiorentina From Slavia Sofia

Sports | July 17, 2017, Monday // 15:47| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Defender Hristov Joins Fiorentina From Slavia Sofia bfunion.bg

Serie A club Fiorentina have signed Bulgaria under-19 international defender Petko Hristov from Slavia Sofia on a five-year deal, both clubs said on Monday, according to BGNES and eurosport.co.uk.

The 18-year-old, considered to be one of the best young players in the Balkan country, was a key figure in Bulgaria's team at the European U-19 championship in Georgia this month.

"I'm ready for this challenge," Hristov, who was a regular at the seven-times Bulgarian champions Slavia last season, making 30 appearances, said of his move to Italy.

"I'm such a type of footballer who never surrenders."

Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A last season on 60 points from 38 matches.

He was born on 1 March 1999 and also plays for the National Team of Bulgaria up to 19 years.

On Saturday, Petko Hristov was the champion in the game of Slavia against CSKA Sofia. After the end of the game, he announced that Fiorentina had set him up during the European Youth Championship. There is still no information as to whether the Italian club intends to try his game in the first ofical team, or he will play  in the youth club.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Petko Hristov, Slavia, Florentina, football
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria