Bulgarian Defender Hristov Joins Fiorentina From Slavia Sofia

Serie A club Fiorentina have signed Bulgaria under-19 international defender Petko Hristov from Slavia Sofia on a five-year deal, both clubs said on Monday, according to BGNES and eurosport.co.uk.

The 18-year-old, considered to be one of the best young players in the Balkan country, was a key figure in Bulgaria's team at the European U-19 championship in Georgia this month.

"I'm ready for this challenge," Hristov, who was a regular at the seven-times Bulgarian champions Slavia last season, making 30 appearances, said of his move to Italy.

"I'm such a type of footballer who never surrenders."

Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A last season on 60 points from 38 matches.

On Saturday, Petko Hristov was the champion in the game of Slavia against CSKA Sofia. After the end of the game, he announced that Fiorentina had set him up during the European Youth Championship. There is still no information as to whether the Italian club intends to try his game in the first ofical team, or he will play in the youth club.