Why China Censors Banned Winnie the Pooh

July 17, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: Why China Censors Banned Winnie the Pooh

 
A gold figure of Winnie The Pooh is displayed inside a glass cabinet at a jewelry store on March 22, 2012 in Chengdu, China, according to CNBC. 

 Winnie the Pooh has been blacked out from  Chinese social media in the lead-up to the country's 19th Communist Party Congress this fall, the Financial Times reported Sunday.

The Chinese name for and images of the plump, cute cartoon character are being blocked on social media sites  because bloggers have been comparing him to China's president, according to BBC. 

When Xi Jinping and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe endured one of the more awkward handshakes in history netizens responded with Winnie the Pooh and Eeyore shaking hands.

Comparisons between Xi and Disney-owned Winnie the Pooh first circulated in 2013 during the Chinese leader's visit with then U.S. President Barack Obama.

A photo of Xi standing up through the roof of a parade car, next to a picture of Winnie the Pooh in a toy car, was named the "most censored image of 2015" by political consultancy Global Risk Insights.

Tags: Winnie the Pooh, China, social media, ban
