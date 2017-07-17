77 Bulgarians in the 'Black List' of the Turkish Interior Ministry Due to Terrorist Threat

77 Bulgarian citizens are included in the "black list" of the Turkish Interior Ministry. The reason is that they’re suspected for participation in terrorist organizations, according to a report by the Ministry of Interior of our Southern neighbor, dedicated to the fighting with the Islamic State group, quoted by bTV.

In addition, 21 Bulgarians have been arrested and deported in an attempt to enter the conflict zones.



A total of 53,781 people from 146 countries have prohibition for entering Turkey. Among them are the citizens of Saudi Arabia (7523), Tunisia (4605) and Russia (4128). Among the EU countries with the most presumed jihadists are France (2622), Belgium (1519) and the United Kingdom (1172).



Most of those who went to the battlefield were Russians (804), Indonesians (435), and Tajikistan nationals (308).



At the beginning of the year, the Specialized Criminal Court has sentenced to four years of imprisonment 20-year-old Ivan Zahariev for training and preparation of possible terrorist attacks.



According to the Prosecutor's Office, in 2013 the convict, who has Bulgarian and Australian citizenship, traveled from Sydney to Syria to join a terrorist group but was not admitted to any rebel organization for lack of combat skills.



Another popular case was connected with the imam Ahmed Musa, who has been accused of preaching radical Islam in Bulgaria.

The court justified its decision, describing Musa as potentially dangerous.



The eight-month period in which Musa could be detained in the preliminary arrest expires on July 27.



Musa, who is sentenced to four years in prison for preaching radical Islam, was arrested in a special operation of the State Agency for Natural Security (DANS) and the police in the town of Pazardzhik in November.