NIMH: Weather Will be Cloudy, Max. Temperatures to Stand at Between 18° and 23°

It will be cloudy today and the rains will continue, though in fewer places and weakening. There will be light, in the eastern half of the country moderate to strong wind.

Maximum temperatures will stand at between 18° and 23°, in the eastern regions to 25°-26°.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

The atmospheric pressure slightly exceeds the average for July and will increase a little.

The conditions for tourism on the mountains are bad today, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) reported.

The weather is cloudy, foggy and windy. There is strong wind on the mountain ridges. Morning temperatures stood at 5, 10 and 12 degrees.

No accidents were registered on the mountains.