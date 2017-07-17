6km Queue at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

Bulgaria: 6km Queue at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

Traffic is intense on the Bulgarian-Turkish border. There is a 6 km queue of cars at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, due to technical problems on the Turkish side, reported bTV.

The difficulty is related to the handling of cargo vehicles and passport control of the passengers. " Kapıkule’’ - Turkish border crossing point in Edirne Province also stopped working for a while. Yesterday, for the same reason, the border was completely closed for two hours.

Border Police advise is all travelers to use Lesovo and Malko Tarnovo border checkpoints.

