230 New Buses in Sofia to be Updated with Ports For Charging Mobile Phones

The new buses from the public transport system in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia will feature ports for charging mobile phones, reported BNT.

By the autumn, the charging ports will be installed near the doors in 230 buses.

This practice exists in a number of West European cities, Sofia deputy mayor in charge of transport, Evgeni Krusev, said on 17 July.

Many manufacturers offer it as an additional option, which we will now include when buying new vehicles. Technologically there is no problem to install such systems of charging ports in buses which have already been purchased. It costs almost nothing, and we estimate that this will be a useful service for people so they can travel more comfortably, he added.

Next week, the first charging port will be installed. Step-by-step, the devices will be placed on buses on all main public transport lines.

If the project is successful, charging ports will be installed in trolleybuses, trams and underground, Sofia Municipality promised.