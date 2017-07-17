60% of Anti-Stress Products Called ''Spinners'' Do Not Meet the Safety Requirements

About 60% of the checked by the State Agency for Metrology and Technical Surveillance anti-stress products called ‘’spinners’’ do not meet the safety requirements, reported BGNES.

66 acts with a total value of more than BGN 50, 000 were drawn. The extraordinary check started at the end of June, with 154 shopping centers covered and 219 types of spinners were inspected, some of which were given for research in laboratory.

The positive finding, after the research, is that the offered spinners on the Bulgarian market do not contain lead and mercury above the permissible limits, which is the most important because usually they are used mostly by children.

However, a number of other inconsistencies were found in 161 of the checked spinners: 99 have no conformity mark; The models are without the name and address of the responsible economic operator who placed them on the market; 108 items are without product identification (brand, model, article number, batch), the agency says.

Based on the results obtained during the test and the risk assessment, it has been established that these spinners are leading to a serious risk of use and will be advertised in the European Rapid Alert System for Dangerous Non-Food Products - RAPEX. For the non-compliant products to be taken appropriate legal measures.