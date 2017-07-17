Referendum Against the President of Venezuela

More than 7 million people have voted on the referendum that was created by the opposition of the president of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro. The vote is symbolic and is pointed against the politics of Maduro who is trying to change the constitution, reports NOVA.

At least one person has been killed in firing in fornt of a polling station in capital Caracas. Another three are injured. The number of people died during the protests in the South American country in the last 3 months is nearly 100.