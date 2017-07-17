Number of Immigrants From Bulgaria and Romania Entered UK Has Risen by 171,000

pixabay.com

The number of immigrants from the two eastern European countries has risen by 171,000 from 129,000 in January 2014 to nearly 300,000 in March, The Daily Express reported.

It equates to an average of 120 Romanians and 20 Bulgarians entering every single day.

The EU allowed nationals of the two countries to work in Britain visa-free in 2014 – seven years after joining the bloc. 

Wealthier member states feared an exodus from the two countries but the Romanian foreign ministry remained defiant there would be no influx of large numbers. 

Conservative MP for Monmouth David Davies said: "This is very worrying because we don’t know how many of these people are actually finding work and how many are claiming things like housing benefit. 

“These figures show the importance of controlling our immigration rules and that’s precisely what we will be able to do once we leave the EU."

