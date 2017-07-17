Sofia University to Hold the World BioDiscovery Congress 2017

More than 100 participants from more than ten countries, including the UK, Germany, Italy, Russia, South Korea, China, Singapore, Turkey, Belarus, will participated in the World BioDiscovery Congress 2017. It starts on Monday, July 17, and will continue until 19 July at the Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski, "the university reported, quoted by BGNES.

The main organizers of the congress this year are the Faculty of Biology of the Sofia University, the Institute of Molecular Biology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and the University of Abertai in Dundee, Scotland, where the Congress took place last year (2016).

The motto of the forum is "From Research to Practice". Leading and internationally recognized experts in the field of fundamental and applied biological research will discuss ways to implement scientific excellence in practice.

Representatives of the biopharmaceutical industry, including innovators and creators of new biotech companies, will be at the congress to share their experience in developing business on the basis of university researches.

The main report of the congress will be submitted by Professor Sir David Lane. He is a world-renowned scientist in the field of molecular biology and one of the most cited researchers in the world.

The Congress will be opened on Monday at the Aula of the Sofia University with a speech by Sir David Lane.