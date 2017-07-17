The 2nd Round of the Brexit Talks Begins

David Davis heads to Brussels today for a second round of formal Brexit talks amid signs of cabinet splits over the UK’s approach to departing the EU, according to the Guardian.

The Brexit secretary said he would be “getting into the real substance” of the separation but he might end up speaking more about unity after the chancellor, Philip Hammond, complained on Sunday that he was being briefed against by fellow ministers opposed to his pro-business approach.

Davis wants to focus on the rights of EU nationals, an issue made perhaps somewhat muddier by fresh studies suggesting voters would be happy with a trade-off in which opposition to free movement is eased in return for ensuring access to the single market.

However, the biggest sticking point Davis and counterpart Michel Barnier are likely to face behind closed doors is the future role of the European court of justice, given Theresa May has vowed to take the UK out of its jurisdiction.

Also among the flurry of reports timed for release today, three food policy experts have warned the country is “sleepwalking” into an era of food insecurity not seen since the 1930s. After gorging on decades of EU regulation, they decry an almost complete lack of action on farm subsidies, migrant labour and safety.