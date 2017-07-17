Naked Man Stopped the Traffic on Bld ''Bulgaria'' in Sofia
July 17, 2017, Monday
A naked man stopped the traffic during a rush hour of the Sofia boulevard "Bulgaria" in the area of the Textile School minutes before 7 am this morning. He literally sat down on the roadway, reported bTV.
Fortunately, there was no accident. There is a police car and a medical team. They have managed to displace the visually inadequate man on the sidewalk.
At this stage, it is unclear what caused the person to stand in front of the cars.
According to witnesses, the man is mentally ill.
