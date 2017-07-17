Trump's Approval Rating Hits Record Low 6 Months In

American support for President Donald Trump has hit a record low six months after he assumed office, according to a poll released Sunday, quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Just 36% of Americans approve of the job the president has been doing since taking office in January, the ABC News/Washington Post poll finds.

The number is down from 42% in April, while his disapproval numbers have risen to 58%.

Trump, who blasted the polls as "just about the most inaccurate poll around election time!", now boasts the lowest approval ratings of any American president during the first half year in the past 70 years.

Public perceptions of Russia's role in last year's presidential contest and ongoing Republican troubles in reforming health care have dogged Trump's numbers.

About 60% of those polled said it was inappropriate for Trump's son to have met with a Russian lawyer during the campaign, and about the same number believe Russia attempted to steer the outcome of the election.

Nearly 70% of those who thought Russia interfered, said they believe Trump's aides attempted to collude with Russia.

And as Trump seeks to lead the Republican Party in developing a replacement for former President Barack Obama's signature health care overhaul, about 2-1 say they prefer "Obamacare" to the Republican proposal.

Still, America is roughly evenly divided, 43-4%, on Trump's handling of the economy.