1st Marathon For Dogs and Owners Was Held in Varna

Bulgaria: 1st Marathon For Dogs and Owners Was Held in Varna pixabay.com

In Varna, at the Sea Garden was held the first marathon for dogs and owners, reported BGNES.
 
The participants walked 1 km distance though the alleys in the park guided by the professional trainer Asen Arolski from AATraining and their new friends from foundation Animal Hope Varna.
 
The main purpose of the competition is to make the owners to be more active along with their pets and to share positive energy from the active living, establishing strong and heathy relationship.
