A car and an ambulance crashed at Trakia Motorway, near Ihtiman.

This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Interior, quoted by bTV.

Initially, there was a car crash at Trakia Motorway and an ambulance was called.

When it arrives at the scene of the crash, it was hit by a BMW car. The incident happened around 14:00.

Due to the bad weather in the country, drivers should to drive with caution on the roads in Western Bulgaria. This was reported by the Road Infrastructure Agency.