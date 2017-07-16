Car and an Ambulance Crashed at Trakia Motorway
A car and an ambulance crashed at Trakia Motorway, near Ihtiman.
This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Interior, quoted by bTV.
Initially, there was a car crash at Trakia Motorway and an ambulance was called.
When it arrives at the scene of the crash, it was hit by a BMW car. The incident happened around 14:00.
Due to the bad weather in the country, drivers should to drive with caution on the roads in Western Bulgaria. This was reported by the Road Infrastructure Agency.
