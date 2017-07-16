Car and an Ambulance Crashed at Trakia Motorway

Society » INCIDENTS | July 16, 2017, Sunday // 17:50| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Car and an Ambulance Crashed at Trakia Motorway btv

A car and an ambulance crashed at Trakia Motorway, near  Ihtiman.

This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Interior, quoted by bTV.

 Initially, there was a car crash at Trakia Motorway and an ambulance was called.

When it arrives at the scene of the crash, it was hit by a BMW  car. The incident happened around 14:00.

Due to the bad weather in the country, drivers should to drive with caution on the roads in Western Bulgaria. This was reported by the Road Infrastructure Agency.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: car crash, Ambulance, Trakia motorway
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria