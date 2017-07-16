Rescuers Have Found the Body of the Girl Who Drowned in Bulgaria's Sunny Beach

Rescuers have found the body of a girl from the Czech Republic, who drowned in Bulgaria's Sunny Beach resort on Thursday, Czech television NOVA reported on Saturday, citing the Czech ambassador to Bulgaria Dušan Štrauch, quoted by Radio Praha.

The 11-year-old girl, reportedly of Vietnamese origin, drowned after she had been carried away by a strong underwater currant.

A 61-year-old Czech woman, who was accompanying the girl, drowned while trying to save the girl.

The incident happened outside work hours, when there was no rescuer on the beach.