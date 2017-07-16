Code Orange For Dangerous Weather Across Bulgaria

Code orange warning about possible heavy rainfalls and thunderstorms has been announced in 10 regions of Bulgaria.



This was announced by the National Institute for Hydrology and Meteorology.



In seven other regions of the country cod yellow for dangerous weather was announced, too.



In central and western Bulgaria pouring rains and hailstorms are expected on Sunday.



Drivers should to drive with caution on the roads in Western Bulgaria due to the heavy rains. This was reported by the Road Infrastructure Agency.



Today conditions for mountain tourism are bad, according to the Mountain Rescue Service (MRS).

Everywhere the weather is rainy, with limited visibility. Temperatures stand at around 5-12 degrees. No accidents were registered in the last 24 hours.