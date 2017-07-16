15 Illegal Migrants Detained in the Region of Svilengrad
Bulgarian border authorities have detained 15 illegal migrants in the region of Svilengrad, reported bTV.
The border guards received a signal on Sunday morning, around 8 am by MP Elena Yoncheva who was in the area at that time.
Border patrols were sent to the site and they discovered a group of seven children, four men and four women who explained that they were citizens of Syria.
Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.
