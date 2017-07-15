Police Appeal to Help Finding Missing 62-Year-Old Man with Alzheimer
July 15, 2017, Saturday
btv
62-year-old Kliment Nikolayev Marinov is missing from June 30. He is 178 cm height, a normal body. He has an Alzheimer, reported bTV.
He is dressed in blue jeans and a blue T-shirt with a hat with a visor.
On June 30 at 7:30 pm he left his home in Gorublyane, Sofia with his bike.
On July 2 was declared a statewide search.
If you have noticed this person, call to 112 or to the Ministry of Interior.
