Warehouse Fire in Kazichene is Now Under Control (Updated)
The warehouse fire in Kazichene is now under control, announced the Interior Ministry, quoted by bTV.
Six fire Safety and Population Protection teams work on extinguishing the fire.
There are currently no data for injured people.
The report of the incident was filed around 10.10 am local time earlier today.
An investigation has began to look into the cause of the fire.
