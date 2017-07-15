Germany Confirms Two Nationals Killed in Egypt Knife Attack

World | July 15, 2017, Saturday // 18:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Germany Confirms Two Nationals Killed in Egypt Knife Attack pixabay.com

Berlin on Saturday said two women who were killed after being stabbed in an Egyptian beach resort were German nationals, comfirming earlier reports, according to the Local.de.

"We can now sadly confirm that two German tourists died in the attack at Hurghada," a foreign ministry statement said.
 
Friday's attack in the Red Sea resort left four others wounded.
 
The attacker, who had swum ashore, was arrested and questioned.
 
"We don't know his motives yet, he could be crazy or perturbed -- it's too early to tell," a senior interior ministry official told AFP.
 
In January 2016, three tourists in Hurghada were wounded in a stabbing assault by two assailants with apparent Islamic State group (Isis) sympathies.
 
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's stabbing.
 
Hurghada is one of Egypt's most popular beach resorts, especially with Ukrainians and European tourists.
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Germany, citizens, knife, Egypt
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria