Code Yellow For Thunderstorms On Saturday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 15, 2017, Saturday // 12:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Code Yellow For Thunderstorms On Saturday pixabay.com

Code Yellow for thunderstorms and heavy rainfalls has been declared for three Bulgarian districts – Pazardzhik, Smolyan and Blagoevgrad, on Saturday.

This was announced by the National Institute for Hydrology and Meteorology, quoted by BNR.

Local heavy rainfalls are also in the forecast with precipitation quantities exceeding 15-30 liters per square meter in some areas.

Hailstorms are also possible on July, 15. 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: code yellow, thunderstorms, hails, rainfall, weather
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria