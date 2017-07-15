Code Yellow For Thunderstorms On Saturday

Code Yellow for thunderstorms and heavy rainfalls has been declared for three Bulgarian districts – Pazardzhik, Smolyan and Blagoevgrad, on Saturday.

This was announced by the National Institute for Hydrology and Meteorology, quoted by BNR.

Local heavy rainfalls are also in the forecast with precipitation quantities exceeding 15-30 liters per square meter in some areas.

Hailstorms are also possible on July, 15.