Crash Between Two Cars Closed the Road Plovdiv-Smolyan

Society » INCIDENTS | July 15, 2017, Saturday // 12:17
Bulgaria: Crash Between Two Cars Closed the Road Plovdiv-Smolyan epa/bgnes

A crash between two cars made difficult for other drivers to drive along the main road Plovdiv-Smolyan, reported bTV.

The incident happened just before 8 am between the villages of Bachkovo and Narechen. 

There is no information for  seriously injured people.

In about 40 minutes traffic on the main road was stopped until one of the cars was pulled out, then the traffic movement has been restored.

