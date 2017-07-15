Crash Between Two Cars Closed the Road Plovdiv-Smolyan
epa/bgnes
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A crash between two cars made difficult for other drivers to drive along the main road Plovdiv-Smolyan, reported bTV.
The incident happened just before 8 am between the villages of Bachkovo and Narechen.
There is no information for seriously injured people.
In about 40 minutes traffic on the main road was stopped until one of the cars was pulled out, then the traffic movement has been restored.
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)