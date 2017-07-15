Warehouse for Clothes Near Kazichene is on Fire

Warehouse for clothes is on fire in Sofia's suburb Kazichene. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior press center, according to bTV.

No injuries were reported due to the ignition of the warehouse.

Six Fire Safety and Population Protection teams work on extinguishing the fire.

There are currently no data for injured people.

 

The report of the incident was filed around 10.10 am local time.

