Bulgarian Students Won Medals at the International Olympiad for Chemistry in Thailand
Bulgarian Team have won one gold and three bronze medals at the 49th International Chemistry Olympics in Nakon Pathom, Thailand, the Ministry of Education and Science reported.
The gold medal is for Peter Hristov - a student in the XI grade of the Sofia Paisii Hilendarski Mathematics High School.
Bronze medalists are Vessela Mehandzhieva and Kristina Kostadinova, students in the XII grade of the National School of Science and Mathematics and Krastyo Draginov - a student in the 12th grade of the Yane Sandanski Natural and Mathematical High School in the city of Gotse Delchev.
