Bulgarian Students Won Medals at the International Olympiad for Chemistry in Thailand

Society » EDUCATION | July 15, 2017, Saturday // 07:04| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Students Won Medals at the International Olympiad for Chemistry in Thailand

Bulgarian Team have won one gold and three bronze medals at the 49th International Chemistry Olympics in Nakon Pathom, Thailand, the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The gold medal is for Peter Hristov - a student in the XI grade of the Sofia Paisii Hilendarski Mathematics High School.

Bronze medalists are Vessela Mehandzhieva and Kristina Kostadinova, students in the XII grade of the National School of Science and Mathematics and Krastyo Draginov - a student in the 12th grade of the Yane Sandanski Natural and Mathematical High School in the city of Gotse Delchev.

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: students, Thailand, chemistry
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria