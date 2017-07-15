Beaches on the Black Sea Cost Inaccessible For People With Disabilities

Beaches on the Black Sea coast become more and more inaccessible for people with disabilities

Beaches on the Black Sea coast become more and more inaccessible for people with disabilities, reported bTV. That is why they are forced  to watch the sea from a distance.

A 100-meter-long wooden walkway to allow wheelchair access costs about USD 2,000.

The Ministry of Tourism has explained that they advise tenants to put such facilities, but can not oblige them.

Some tenants also propose to build ramps for people with disabilities if the ministry deducts funds from the beach fee.

 

 

