Turkish Ambassador to Bulgaria: ' The organization of Fethullah Gülen Has Structures in Bulgaria'

The organization of Fethullah Gülen, considered to be terroristic by Ankara, has structures across 150 countries, including Bulgaria, Turkish Ambassador to Bulgaria Süleyman Gökçе said, the BNR reports.

At a press conference on the occasion of 1 year since the coup attempt in Turkey, the diplomat confirmed Ankara’s stance that precisely the organization of Fethullah Gülen was to be blamed for the uprising.

Turkey expected more solidarity from the other countries, Gökçе firther said.

Süleyman Gökçе explained that an investigation was being conducted against 169,000 people. "About 50,000 of them were detained and arrested, and legal proceedings have begun against them. The rest of the investigated persons were released because they believed there was not enough evidence against them to prosecute, "he said, according to bTV.

The FETO organization of Fethullah has schools and companies in 150 states across the world, said in Varna General Consul of Turkey Niyazi Evren Akyol.

In his words, these countries are situated in Europe, North America, Africa and Asia.

The diplomat pointed at the really close dialogue with the Bulgarian government on the subject of the existence of FETO schools and firms in Bulgaria.