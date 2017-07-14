More than 4,400 Migrants to Arrive in Italy Ports on Friday

World | July 14, 2017, Friday // 14:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: More than 4,400 Migrants to Arrive in Italy Ports on Friday pixabay.com

More than 1,400 migrants disembarked in Italy on Friday, the first of more than 4,400 who are expected to come ashore during the day after being picked up by rescue boats this week in the southern Mediterranean, Reuters reported.

Their arrival comes as the Italian government, looking to stem the flow of migrants into the country, has drawn up a draft code of conduct for non-governmental organizations operating in the Mediterranean.

The interior ministry said that up until July 13, some 86,123 migrants had come to Italy so far this year, up 10 percent on the same period in 2016.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, Italy
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria