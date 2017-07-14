Bulgarian Customs Officers Found Over 160 kg Marijuana and 4.6 kg Cocain During Routine Checks

Bulgarian Customs officers detained a car driver at Dunav Bridge 2 in attempt to smuggle 176 packages (more than 160kg) with marijuana, reported BGNES.

This was announced by the administrative director of the Appellate Prosecutor's Office Sofia Albena Vutova, who gave more details about the case together with the Director of the Customs Agency of Bulgaria Georgi Kostov, according to BGNES.

‘’This action was entirely implemented by customs officers without a signal. It's about marijuana, which is very high quality’’, Kostov said.

At the briefing was also reported another case in which 4.6 kilograms of cocaine were found at Kalotina border checkpoint, during a routine car check. The drug trafficker, who is a Dutch citizen, is detained for up to 72 hours. He traveled with his underage children and his wife to Turkey.