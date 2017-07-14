The Construction Firm for 16km of Hemus for Around BGN 120M Has been Elected

The road agency has selected the contractor for the design and construction of 16.3 km of the Hemus motorway - the section between the Belokopitovo and Buhovtsi in the direction of Targovishte. The name of the firm is “Hemus 16320” with the participation of: “Infra-Expert EOOD”, “Pathengeneeringstroy EAD”, “Automobile-Cherno More AD” and “Transconsult-22 Ltd”.

Initial estimates are around 119,785 000 BGN without VAT, with announced estimated value of the public procurement of BGN 133 mln. If there are no appeals against the choice of firm or some change in circumstances , the preferred contractor will have 910 days to complete the project.

The motorway section will have two lanes for movement in every direction, two strips for braking, middle dividing strip, leading strips and banquets. It is also planned a construction of 6 viaducts, the Buhovtsi road junction for connection with the third-class road Miretz - Pevez, a new connection with Shumen - Targovishte road at Belokopitovo road junction, on a bridge and 11 crossings with agricultural roads.