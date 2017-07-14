Bulgaria’s Black Sea coastal city of Varna headed the World Bank's ranking as a good city to start a business, according to BNT.

The survey covers a total of 22 cities in Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary, which are compared to five main indicators. Sofia was ranked last among the Bulgarinan cities in terms of registering property, and one place before last to start-up a business. It is in one of the last places in terms of implementation of contracts.

When it comes to small and medium business, the Hungarian cities have shown the best results and occupy the top positions in the ranking. Among the Bulgarian cities, Burgas and Varna are best ranked.

According to the World Bank report, Sofia ranks best in ease for issuing a building permit in Bulgaria, and the slowest process is in Plovdiv. In terms of joining the energy grid, Sofia is ranked at the bottom, and Bourgas heads the ranking. The Bulgarian cities are most lagging in the ranking when it comes to registering property.