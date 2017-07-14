Nikolay Nankov: 'There is Going to be a Tunnel Under Mount Shipka'

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 14, 2017, Friday // 14:07| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Nikolay Nankov: 'There is Going to be a Tunnel Under Mount Shipka'

''A tunnel under the peak of Shipka will be constructed. Not because it is a priority in GERB's pre-election campaign and consequent management program, but because it is vitally important.'' This was announced by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov, in response to a question by MP Donka Simeonova on the construction of the tunnel under the Shipka peak, FOCUS News Agency reported.

Minister Nankov explained that the tunnel is of strategic importance for our country because it will make the fastest possible link between North and South Bulgaria in its central part.

"Its construction will facilitate transport flows in the North-South direction and will help to overcome the imbalances in the economic development of North and South Bulgaria," the regional minister explained.

"The tunnel is entrusted with development of an advanced conceptual design. The purpose of the development is to carry out extensive geological surveys, detailed geodetic examinations in the tunnel portal areas. There is development of variants of the systems related to ventilation, lighting, fire protection, signaling, TV control, telephone system, central dispatching point.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tunnel, mount Shipka, link
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria