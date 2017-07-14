Nikolay Nankov: 'There is Going to be a Tunnel Under Mount Shipka'

''A tunnel under the peak of Shipka will be constructed. Not because it is a priority in GERB's pre-election campaign and consequent management program, but because it is vitally important.'' This was announced by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov, in response to a question by MP Donka Simeonova on the construction of the tunnel under the Shipka peak, FOCUS News Agency reported.

Minister Nankov explained that the tunnel is of strategic importance for our country because it will make the fastest possible link between North and South Bulgaria in its central part.

"Its construction will facilitate transport flows in the North-South direction and will help to overcome the imbalances in the economic development of North and South Bulgaria," the regional minister explained.

"The tunnel is entrusted with development of an advanced conceptual design. The purpose of the development is to carry out extensive geological surveys, detailed geodetic examinations in the tunnel portal areas. There is development of variants of the systems related to ventilation, lighting, fire protection, signaling, TV control, telephone system, central dispatching point.