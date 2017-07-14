Fire Near Kresna Defile Now Under Control (Updated)

The fire has been managed by the team of firefighters and volunteers and is now under control.

Georgi Parmakov, the director of the Blagoevgrad fire brigade, said that as long as the climate conditions remain constant and there aren't any strong winds, the fire will remain contained and eventually extinguished.

An investigation has began to look into the cause of the fire. Likely, it is caused by human error.

There are 250 firefighters and 17 fire engines located on the entire perimeter of the fire, according to bTV.

The post-fire restoration of the forest is estimated at BGN 600,000.