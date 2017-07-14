Car Accident on the Burgas-Varna Road

Car crash on the Varna-Burgas road in the area of the village of Staro Oryahovo hampered the traffic in both directions, the Varna police reported.

The incident took place at 11.15 am about a kilometer before Staro Oryahovo in the direction of Varna. According to the initial data, four cars were involved in the accident, three citizens were taken to the hospital.

So far there is no information on the causes of the accident and the state of the victims.

At present, the traffic of cars on the Varna - Bourgas road is difficult, there is traffic jam in both directions, there are also officers of "Road Police", on site. Police are urging drivers to drive at speeds and rigorously comply with the instructions of Traffic Police officials at the scene of the crash.