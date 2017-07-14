NIMH: Weather Will be Sunny but Temperatures Will Continue to Decrease

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 14, 2017, Friday // 13:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Weather Will be Sunny but Temperatures Will Continue to Decrease pixabay.com

Today the weather will be mostly sunny over most of the country. Before noon, there will be clouds in some places in the eastern part of the country. More clouds will develop in the afternoon, mainly over the mountains, and there will also be short rains, in Southwestern Bulgaria, with thunders in some cases, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) and quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

The wind will be moderate, sometimes strong in the Danube valley and Eastern Bulgaria.

Temperatures will continue to decrease, with maximum ones reaching 27° to 32°, in Sofia around 27°.

There are good conditions for mountain tourism today, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) announced. 

Temperatures vary between 10 and 15 degrees. The weather is clear with scattered clouds. There is light to moderate wind on the mountain ridges.

No accidents were registered in the last 24 hours.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service, NIMH, tourism, mountines, temperatures, weather
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria