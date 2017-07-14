NIMH: Weather Will be Sunny but Temperatures Will Continue to Decrease

Today the weather will be mostly sunny over most of the country. Before noon, there will be clouds in some places in the eastern part of the country. More clouds will develop in the afternoon, mainly over the mountains, and there will also be short rains, in Southwestern Bulgaria, with thunders in some cases, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) and quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



The wind will be moderate, sometimes strong in the Danube valley and Eastern Bulgaria.



Temperatures will continue to decrease, with maximum ones reaching 27° to 32°, in Sofia around 27°.

There are good conditions for mountain tourism today, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) announced.

Temperatures vary between 10 and 15 degrees. The weather is clear with scattered clouds. There is light to moderate wind on the mountain ridges.



No accidents were registered in the last 24 hours.