Bulgaria is Among the EU countries with the Biggest Growth in Registrations of New Cars

The European car market is growing at a slow pace in June amid fewer working days in Germany and the tensions over the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, but Bulgaria is among the countries in the European Union with the strongest growth in registrations of new cars. It is data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association

In June, new registrations in Bulgaria are 3,206 compared to 2,440 in June 2016, an increase of 31.4%, the organization reports.

For the first half of the year, the total number of registered new cars in Bulgaria reached 14 749 compared to 12 361 for the first half of 2016, which is a growth of 19.3%.

For comparison, the increase in new registrations in the EU was 2.1% in June and 4.7% in January-June. While sales are highest in June since 2007, growth is slowing down from 7.7% in May. Reported Investor. 

 

