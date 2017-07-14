ATM Machine was Stolen in Leicester With a Backhoe
Crime | July 14, 2017, Friday // 12:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Thieves have picked up an ATM in the British city of Leicester.
Robbery footage was circulated on the local police Facebook. In a post on the social media they said if someone recognizes the vehicles they should tell the authorities.
Before picking up the device, thieves break the facade of the building where the machine is built with a Bobcat excavator. Next to the excavator are a silver pickup and black "Audi".
The crime was committed on July 10 evening, and the thieves are still being unidentified.
- » Bulgarian Customs Officers Found Over 160 kg Marijuana and 4.6 kg Cocain During Routine Checks
- » The Attacker from the Berlin Subway Has Been Arrested
- » London Police Investigates 5 Acid Attacks From Last Night
- » 9 Years in Prison for Brother and Sister who Killed a Newborn
- » Unknown Men Burned Cars in Gorna Banya District in Sofia
- » ATM Machine was Ripped Out in Katuntsi
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)