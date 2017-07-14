ATM Machine was Stolen in Leicester With a Backhoe

Bulgaria: ATM Machine was Stolen in Leicester With a Backhoe

Thieves have picked up an ATM in the British city of Leicester.

Robbery footage was circulated on the local police Facebook. In a post on the social media they said if someone recognizes the vehicles they should tell the authorities.

Before picking up the device, thieves break the facade of the building where the machine is built with a Bobcat excavator. Next to the excavator are a silver pickup and black "Audi".

The crime was committed on July 10 evening, and the thieves are still being unidentified.

