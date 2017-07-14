No Electrical Power in Sofia Area for Couple of Days

From July 17th to July 21st CEZ Distribution will carry out repairs and renovation of its systems in Sofia-region.

Activities related to the removal or recycling of electrical switchboards, repair of facilities on medium and low voltage electrical networks, customer connection, pruning, switchgear prevention and others are foreseen.

In connection with these activities, the power supply to some of CEZ's subscribers may be temporarily interrupted.

Problems may arise in the following municipalities: Bozhurishte, Botevgrad, Gorna Malina, Dolna Banya, Elin Pelin, Etropole, Ihtiman, Kostenets, Kostinbrod, Pravets and Slivnitsa.

See the next page where and when there will be power cuts