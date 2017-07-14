No Electrical Power in Sofia Area for Couple of Days

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 14, 2017, Friday // 12:32| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: No Electrical Power in Sofia Area for Couple of Days

From July 17th to July 21st CEZ Distribution will carry out repairs and renovation of its systems in Sofia-region.

Activities related to the removal or recycling of electrical switchboards, repair of facilities on medium and low voltage electrical networks, customer connection, pruning, switchgear prevention and others are foreseen.

In connection with these activities, the power supply to some of CEZ's subscribers may be temporarily interrupted.

Problems may arise in the following municipalities: Bozhurishte, Botevgrad, Gorna Malina, Dolna Banya, Elin Pelin, Etropole, Ihtiman, Kostenets, Kostinbrod, Pravets and Slivnitsa.

See the next page where and when there will be power cuts

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: electrical grid, Sofia area, repairs
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria