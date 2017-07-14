MOODS – Exhibition of Kiril Gyulemetov and Dora Kamenova

Bulgaria: MOODS – Exhibition of Kiril Gyulemetov and Dora Kamenova Academia Gallery

Moods Exhibition, which will be opened on July 17, 2017. In the Academia Gallery, presents works by Todorka Kamenova and Kiril Gülemetov - two authors, but one family, each with their creative attitute and look.

The schedule Kiril Gyulemetov received his education at the National Academy of Arts under Prof. Vesselin Staykov. He works in a wide range of storytelling motifs and creates them using various materials and graphic techniques - etching, aquainting, wood engraving, lithography, hand-colored etchings and prints, oil painting.

His sensitivities and emotions leads him to the landscape genre - the beauty of Bulgarian nature. In these picturesque works, you will find no external technical virtuosity, but the main thing: human and professional integrity to the surrounding world, the subject, the shape and color of the compositions, the creative position of the author.

His wife Dora Kamenova also graduated in Graphics under Prof. Vesselin Staykov. Her creative realization takes place on another direction - art science. She is the author of studies for medieval murals in the monasteries in Seslavtsi and Iskrets. She writes a monograph about the artist Sidonia Atanasova.|

|The exhibition of Dora Kamenova and Kiril Gülemetov creates an occasion for different sentiments with human and professional integrity and kindness.

Graphic Art and Painting
17–28 July 2017

Opening 17 July (Monday), 06:00pm
Academia Gallery

 

Source: ViewSofia and Academia Gallery

 

