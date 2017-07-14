Former Peru President Detained for Money Laundering

Former Peru President Ollanta Humala and his wife received a precautionary detention measure for 18 months.

A Peruvian judge issued an arrest warrant to Humala and his wife Nadine Heredia for money laundering and settling criminal organization.

Humala and Heredia will be in jail for 18 months. They both dismissed all charges.

Humala left the presidency on July 28, 2016. He had presidential immunity, which was in power when there were investigations during his presidency.  

